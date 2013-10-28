Stocks on the Run: Alcoa Inc (NYSE:AA), Vale SA (ADR)(NYSE:VALE), Alcatel Lucent SA (ADR)(NYSE:ALU), Cole Real Estate Investments Inc (NYSE:COLE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Alcoa Inc (NYSE:AA), Vale SA (ADR)(NYSE:VALE), Alcatel Lucent SA (ADR)(NYSE:ALU), Cole Real Estate Investments Inc (NYSE:COLE)



Alcoa Inc (NYSE:AA) opened its shares at the price of $9.25 for the day. Its closing price was $9.24 after losing -0.11% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 23.26 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 29.69 million shares. The beta of AA stands at2.07. Alcoa Inc. engages in the production and management of primary aluminum, fabricated aluminum, and alumina.



Will AA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Vale SA (ADR)(NYSE:VALE) percentage change surged +1.07% to close at $16.08 with the total traded volume of 22.69 million shares, and average volume of 16.23 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $12.39 - $21.88, while its day lowest price was $15.85 and it hit its day highest price at $16.46. Vale S.A. engages in the research, production, and marketing of iron ore and pellets, nickel, fertilizers, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys, cobalt, platinum group metals.



Why Should Investors Buy VALE After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Alcatel Lucent SA (ADR)(NYSE:ALU) started its trading session with the price of $3.49 and closed at $3.41 by scoring +0.89%. ALU’s stocks traded with total volume of 21.83 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 21.18 million shares. The beta of ALU stands at 2.34. Day range of the stock was $3.38 -$3.53.



Will ALU Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Cole Real Estate Investments Inc (NYSE:COLE) ended its day with the gain of +2.04% and closed at the price of $14.54 after opening at $14.22. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 20.17 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 14.30 million shares. Cole Real Estate Investments, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates in two segments: Real Estate Investment (REI) and Private Capital Management (PCM).



For How Long COLE’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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