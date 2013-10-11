Stocks on the Run: Alternative Energy Partners Inc (OTCBB:AEGY), Energy Focus Inc (OTCMKTS:EFOI), ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY), INTELLICELL BIOSCI (OTCMKTS:SVFC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Alternative Energy Partners Inc (OTCBB:AEGY), Energy Focus Inc (OTCMKTS:EFOI), ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY), INTELLICELL BIOSCI (OTCMKTS:SVFC).



Alternative Energy Partners Inc (OTCBB:AEGY) Its closing price was $0.0007 after losing -12.50% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 163.45 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 59.15 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at -18.21. Alternative Energy Partners, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the energy production and management business in the United States. The company provides commercial buildings with advanced solar thermal energy production systems allowing businesses to use alternative energy sources.



Will AEGY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Energy Focus Inc (OTCMKTS:EFOI) percentage change surged 21.87% to close at $0.780 with the total traded volume of 255.093 shares while its average volume of 90.562 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.16 - $0.83, while its day lowest price was $0.65. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.83. Energy Focus, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and installs energy-efficient lighting systems and solutions in the United States and internationally.



Will EFOI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) traded on volume of 150.534 shares in the last session against average volume of 317.686 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $3.40 and closed at $3.42 by scoring 2.40%. In the last three months the stock was up 7.21% while its 52 week range of the stock was $3.05 - $4.60. Alstom SA designs, supplies, and services various products and systems for power generation and transmission markets in France and internationally.



Will ALSMY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



INTELLICELL BIOSCI (OTCMKTS:SVFC) started its last trading session with the price of $0.01 and closed at $0.0106 by scoring -14.52%. The stock traded with total volume of 6.97 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.16 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at -0.63. Day range for the stock was $0.01 and $0.01. IntelliCell BioSciences, Inc. operates as a regenerative medicine company primarily in the United States.



Will SVFC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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