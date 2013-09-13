Stocks on the Run: American Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACAS), Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN), TiVo Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVO), Westinghouse Solar Inc (OTCMKTS:WEST)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: American Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACAS), Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN), TiVo Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVO), Westinghouse Solar Inc (OTCMKTS:WEST)



American Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACAS) opened its shares at the price of $13.26 for the day. Its closing price was $13.07 after losing -1.73% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.14 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.79 million shares. The beta of ACAS stands at2.29.



What ACAS’s Charts Are Signaling for Traders? Find Out Here



American Capital, Ltd. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in management and employee buyouts, leveraged finance, mezzanine, acquisition, recapitalization, middle market, and growth capital investments.



Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) percentage change surged +6.08% to close at $1.92 with the total traded volume of 3.07 million shares, and average volume of 677,850 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.91 - $2.06, while its day lowest price was $1.83 and it hit its day highest price at $2.06.



How Should Investors Trade GERN Now? Don’t Miss out a Special Trend Analysis



Geron Corporation is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies.



TiVo Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVO) started its trading session with the price of $12.20 and closed at $12.21 by scoring +0.33%. TIVO’s stocks traded with total volume of 3.05 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.92 million shares. The beta of TIVO stands at 1.43. Day range of the stock was $12.12 -$12.41.



Is TIVO a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



TiVo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and service technology that enables the distribution of video content on digital video recorders (DVRs), non-DVR set-top boxes (STB), computers, smartphones, and tablets in the United States and internationally.



Westinghouse Solar Inc (OTCMKTS:WEST) ended its day with the loss of -1.49% and closed at the price of $0.0265 after opening at $0.03. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.98 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 550,049 shares.



Can Investors Bet on WEST after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Westinghouse Solar, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar power systems and solar panels with integrated micro inverters in the United States and Canada.



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