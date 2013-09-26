Stocks on the Run: BAYERISCHE MOTOREN W (OTCMKTS:BAMXY), Surgutneftegas OAO (ADR) (OTCMKTS:SGTPY), MONITISE PLC (OTCMKTS:MONIF), GDF Suez SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:GDFZY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BAYERISCHE MOTOREN W (OTCMKTS:BAMXY), Surgutneftegas OAO (ADR) (OTCMKTS:SGTPY), MONITISE PLC (OTCMKTS:MONIF), GDF Suez SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:GDFZY).



BAYERISCHE MOTOREN W (OTCMKTS:BAMXY) opened its last trade at the price of $36.10. Its closing price was $36.19 after losing -0.14% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 51.919 shares, while its average trading volume remained 73.427 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.51.



Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cars and motorcycles worldwide.



Will BAMXY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Surgutneftegas OAO (ADR) (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) percentage change surged 1.24% to close at $7.34 with the total traded volume of 235.216 shares. That activity was more than average volume of 117.599 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.75 - $07.8022, while its day lowest price was $7.20. The share price hit the day highest price of $7.35.



Open Joint Stock Company Surgutneftegas operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Russia.



Will SGTPY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



MONITISE PLC (OTCMKTS:MONIF) traded on volume of 497.164 shares in the last session against average volume of 1.48 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.93 and closed at $0.908 by scoring 0.73%.In the last three months the stock was up 71.07 %.



Will MONIF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



GDF Suez SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:GDFZY) started its last trading session with the price of $25.32 and closed at $25.29 by scoring -0.53%. The stock traded with total volume of 64.437 shares, while the average trading volume remained 70.536 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.13. Day range for the stock was $25.15 and $25.35.



GDF SUEZ S.A. primarily purchases, produces, and markets natural gas and electricity in France and internationally.



Will GDFZY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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