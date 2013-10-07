Stocks on the Run: BYD CO LTD H SHS (OTCMKTS:BYDDF), Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KMTUY), Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BMSN), MEDINAH MINERALS INC (OTCMKTS:MDMN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BYD CO LTD H SHS (OTCMKTS:BYDDF), Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KMTUY), Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BMSN), MEDINAH MINERALS INC (OTCMKTS:MDMN).



BYD CO LTD H SHS (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) opened its last trade at the price of $4.68. Its closing price was $4.71 after gaining 2.84% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 215.877 shares, while its average trading volume remained 143.114 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.92. BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of rechargeable batteries, automobiles and related products, handset components, and LCD and other electronic products.



Will BYDDF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) percentage change surged 0.95% to close at $24.36 with the total traded volume of 35.284 shares while its average volume of 54.374 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $18.73 - $29.63, while its day lowest price was $24.01. The share price hit the day highest price of $24.37. Komatsu Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of various industrial-use products and services under the Komatsu brand worldwide.



Will KMTUY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BMSN) traded on volume of 78.86 million shares in the last session against average volume of 24.17 million shares. The company closed at $0.0024 by scoring -7.69%. In the last three months the stock was down -20%. Bio-Matrix Scientific Group, Inc., a development stage company, intends to engage primarily in the development of regenerative medical applications.



Will BMSN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



MEDINAH MINERALS INC (OTCMKTS:MDMN) started its last trading session with the price of $0.05 and closed at $0.0579 by scoring 5.27%. The stock traded with total volume of 2.18 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.75 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 3.27. Day range for the stock was $0.05 and $0.06. Medinah Minerals Inc., a junior mining exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum.



Will MDMN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/