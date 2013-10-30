Stocks on the Run: Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP), Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:ARIA), Tellabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLAB), Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP), Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:ARIA), Tellabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLAB), Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)



Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP) opened its shares at the price of $0.01 for the day. Its closing price was $0.01 after losing -3.52% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 14.56 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 12.01 million shares. The beta of CERP stands at0.82. Cereplast, Inc. develops and commercializes bio-based resins. It provides Cereplast Compostables resins, which are compostable, bio-based.



Has CERP Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:ARIA) percentage change plunged -7.79% to close at $3.79 with the total traded volume of 14.10 million shares, and average volume of 16.02 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $2.62 - $24.59, while its day lowest price was $3.73 and it hit its day highest price at $4.28. ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for cancer patients.



Has ARIA Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Tellabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLAB) started its trading session with the price of $2.45 and closed at $2.45 by scoring -0.41%. TLAB’s stocks traded with total volume of 13.34 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 6.67 million shares. The beta of TLAB stands at 0.51. Day range of the stock was $2.43 -$2.47. Tellabs, Inc. designs, develops, and supports telecommunication networking products for communication service providers in the United States and internationally.



Why Should Investors Buy TLAB After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) ended its day with the gain of +1.55% and closed at the price of $18.00 after opening at $17.85. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 11.64 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 15.36 million shares. Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, flat panel display, solar photovoltaic (PV), and related industries worldwide.



For How Long AMAT’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/



