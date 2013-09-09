Stocks on the Run - Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:CHEUY), Hutchison Whampoa Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:HUWHY), United Overseas Bank Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:UOVEY), CodeSmart Holdings Inc(OTCBB:ITEN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:CHEUY), Hutchison Whampoa Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:HUWHY), United Overseas Bank Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:UOVEY), CodeSmart Holdings Inc(OTCBB:ITEN).



Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:CHEUY) ended higher +0.96% and complete the day at $14.75. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 55,040. After opening at $14.75, the stock hit as high as $14.80. However, it traded between $12.28 and $17.11 over the last twelve months.



Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in real estate property investment and development activities primarily in Hong Kong. It is also involved in the operation of hotels and serviced suites; property and project management; and investment in infrastructure business and securities.



For How Long CHEUY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Hutchison Whampoa Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:HUWHY) closed yesterday at $24.11, a +0.63% increase. Around 31,619 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 40,004 shares. The company is now valued at around $51.08 billion.



Hutchison Whampoa Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, property and hotels, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses.



For How Long HUWHY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



United Overseas Bank Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:UOVEY) moved +0.60 percent higher at $31.85 and traded between $31.50 and $31.90 after opening the day at $31.65. Its performance over the last five days remained -2%, which stands at -8.74% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -3.04%.



United Overseas Bank Limited provides various banking products and services. The company?s Group Retail segment offers deposits, loans, investments, credit and debit cards, and insurance products for individuals and small enterprises; wealth management and restricted products, such as structured notes, funds of hedge funds, and insurance plans to the wealthy and affluent customers; and financial and portfolio planning,



For How Long UOVEY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



CodeSmart Holdings Inc(OTCBB:ITEN) shares rose, gaining -0.75 percent to close at $3.97. The stock is down around -13.32% this year and -13.32% for the last 12 months. Around 99,475 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 160,188 shares.



CodeSmart Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing on-line education services for medical coding and billing to healthcare professionals in the United States. It offers CODESMART UNIVERSITY, an on-line training program that teaches current and new medical coding professionals on ICD-10-CM/PCS coding systems.



Why Should Investors Buy ITEN After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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