Stocks on the Run: Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)



Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) opened its shares at the price of $47.85 for the day. Its closing price was $48.65 after gaining +2.20% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 12.43 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 10.57 million shares. The beta of CMCSA stands at1.07. Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments.



For How Long CMCSA will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) percentage change plunged -1.46% to close at $51.94 with the total traded volume of 12.35 million shares, and average volume of 10.87 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $45.66- $58.04, while its day lowest price was $51.85 and it hit its day highest price at $52.99. eBay Inc. provides online platforms, tools, and services to help individuals and merchants in online and mobile commerce and payments in the United States and internationally. Its Marketplaces segment operates ecommerce platform eBay.com.



Has EBAY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) started its trading session with the price of $69.53 and closed at $69.90 by scoring +0.59%. QCOM’s stocks traded with total volume of 10.85 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 8.43 million shares. The beta of QCOM stands at 1.05. Day range of the stock was $69.32 -$70.00. QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital telecommunications products and services. It operates in four segments: QCT, QTL, QWI, and QSI.



Will QCOM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) ended its day with the loss of -2.36% and closed at the price of $25.63 after opening at $26.24. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 10.73 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 5.05 million shares. Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes game software content and services for video game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, tablets and electronic readers, and the Internet.



Why Should Investors Buy EA After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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