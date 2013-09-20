Stocks on the Run: Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS: DSNY), PEYTO EXPL & DEVEL (OTCMKTS: PEYUF), HEINEKEN N V/S ADR (OTCMKTS: HEINY), Imperial Petroleum Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS: DSNY), PEYTO EXPL & DEVEL (OTCMKTS: PEYUF), HEINEKEN N V/S ADR (OTCMKTS: HEINY), Imperial Petroleum Inc (OTCMKTS: IPMN).



Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS: DSNY) opened its last trade at the price of $2.10. Its closing price was $2.09 after gaining 0.48% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 68.911 shares, while its average trading volume remained 147.752 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.04.



Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and markets various topically delivered therapeutic health care products.



Will DSNY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



PEYTO EXPL & DEVEL (OTCMKTS: PEYUF) percentage change plunged -1.36% to close at $29.22 with the total traded volume of 11.600 shares. That activity was more than average volume of 6.088 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $22.05- $31.76, while its day lowest price was $29.19. The share price hit the day highest price of $29.39.



Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Canada.



Will PEYUF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



HEINEKEN N V/S ADR (OTCMKTS: HEINY) traded on volume of 29.629 shares in the last session against average volume of 26.603 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $36.55 and closed at $36.53by scoring 0.38% increased. In the last three months the stock was up 6.72% while its 52 week range of the stock was $29.11 - $38.72.



Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages.



Will HEINY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Imperial Petroleum Inc (OTCMKTS: IPMN) started its last trading session with the price of $0.05 and closed at $0.0300by scoring -76.00% decreased. The stock traded with total volume of 1.34 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 16.149 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 3.34. Day range for the stock was $0.03 -$0.08.



Imperial Petroleum, Inc. (Imperial) is a diversified energy, and mineral mining company.



Will IPMN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/