Stocks on the Run - East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC), F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) , Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO), Web.com Group Inc (NASDAQ:WWWW)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on:East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC), F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) , Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO), Web.com Group Inc (NASDAQ:WWWW)



East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) opened the session at $29.31, remained amid the day range of $28.47 - $29.43, and closed the session at $28.09. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.75% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 1.22 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 762,428.00 shares. East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals.



Has EWBC Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) traded with volume of 1.21M million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 1.59 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $67.53 - $111.58. The stock showed a positive movement of 0.42% and closed its session at $86.88. The market capitalization of the stock remained 6.80 billion. F5 Networks, Inc. provides application delivery networking technology that secures and optimizes the delivery of network-based applications, and the security, performance, and availability of servers and other network resources.



For How Long FFIV will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) exchanged 1.20 million shares and the average volume remained 705,209.0 shares. The stock dropped -2.55% and closed the session at $32.93. The beta of the stock remained +2.11 and the EPS of the stock remained -1.32. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 40.87 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy CRZO After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Web.com Group Inc (NASDAQ:WWWW) gained volume of 1.19 million shares, while the average volume remained 877,777.0 shares. The stock advanced 4.69% and finished the session Friday at $30.37. The EPS of the stock remained -2.72. The one month of the stock was 7.85% and three month trend remained positive +40.6%.



Will WWWW Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/