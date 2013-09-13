Stocks on the Run: ENDEXX CORP (OTCMKTS: EDXC), Industrial & Comm. Bank of China Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: IDCBY), Terra Tech Corp (OTCBB: TRTC), FANUC CORP UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: FANUY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ENDEXX CORP (OTCMKTS: EDXC), Industrial & Comm. Bank of China Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: IDCBY), Terra Tech Corp (OTCBB: TRTC), FANUC CORP UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: FANUY).



ENDEXX CORP (OTCMKTS: EDXC) decreased -1.54% and closed at $0.128 on a traded volume of 987.664 shares, in comparison to 756.826 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 1322.22%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $16.71 million.



Will EDXC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Endexx Corporation provides electronic board book and document management solutions in the United States.



Industrial & Comm. Bank of China Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: IDCBY) traded volume of 40.0200 shares. The Intra-day range for the stock is $14.00 and $14.134 Its 52 week range for the stock is $11.01 and $15.45.



Will IDCBY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides corporate and personal banking, treasury operations, investment banking, asset management, trust, financial leasing, insurance, and other financial services worldwide.



Terra Tech Corp (OTCBB: TRTC) dropped -4.55% and closed at $0.105. So far in three months, the stock is down -1.87%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.06 and $0.66 and during the previous trading session it marked $8.61 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $0.10 and the overall traded volume that day was 998.602 shares.



Will TRTC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Terra Tech Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of horticulture equipment for growers in the United States.



FANUC CORP UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: FANUY) after opening its shares at the price of $27.50, dropped -0.40% to close the day at $27.54. The stock ended on a traded volume of 41.641 shares, in comparison to 68.466 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $23.59 and $32.00 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $27.77.



Will FANUY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Fanuc Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of machinery in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and Asia.



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