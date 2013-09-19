Stocks on the Run: First Mariner Bancorp (OTCBB: FMAR), First Liberty Power Corp (OTCMKTS: FLPC), Compass Group plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: CMPGY), Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCMKTS: GNBT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: First Mariner Bancorp (OTCBB: FMAR), First Liberty Power Corp (OTCMKTS: FLPC), Compass Group plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: CMPGY), Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCMKTS: GNBT).



First Mariner Bancorp (OTCBB: FMAR) opened its last trade at the price of $1.01. Its closing price was $1.05 after gaining 5.00% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 86.010 shares, while its average trading volume remained 53.953 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.45.



First Mariner Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Mariner Bank that offers commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in central and eastern Maryland.



Will FMAR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



First Liberty Power Corp (OTCMKTS: FLPC) percentage change surged 5.26% to close at $0.0200 with the total traded volume of 3.29 million shares. That activity was less than average volume of 4.43 million. The intra day range of the stock remained $0.02 - $0.202. The share price of 52-weeks highest price of $0.04.



First Liberty Power Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and refining of strategic industrial metals in the United States. Its primary target elements include lithium, antimony, vanadium, uranium, and graphite.



Will FLPC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Compass Group plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: CMPGY) traded on volume of 60.798 shares in the last session against average volume of 46.214 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $13.65 and closed at $13.87 by scoring 1.54% increased.



Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides contract foodservice and support services to its clients.



Will CMPGY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCMKTS: GNBT) started its last trading session with the price of $0.03 and closed at $0.0319 by scoring -3.04%. The stock traded with total volume of 2.46 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.23 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.90. Day range for the stock was $0.03 -$0.03.



Generex Biotechnology Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of drug delivery systems and technologies for metabolic and immunological diseases.



Will GNBT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/