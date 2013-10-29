Stocks on the Run: Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN), Polycom Inc (NASDAQ:PLCM), Tellabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLAB), Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR)(NASDAQ:HIMX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN), Polycom Inc (NASDAQ:PLCM), Tellabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLAB), Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR)(NASDAQ:HIMX)



Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) opened its shares at the price of $9.77 for the day. Its closing price was $9.36 after losing -4.49% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 15.38 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 22.51 million shares. Groupon, Inc. operates as a local commerce marketplace that connects merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally.



Has GRPN Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Polycom Inc (NASDAQ:PLCM) percentage change plunged -0.99% to close at $10.52 with the total traded volume of 13.21 million shares, and average volume of 2.71 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $9.00 - $11.94, while its day lowest price was $10.49 and it hit its day highest price at $10.68. Polycom, Inc. provides standards-based unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) solutions for voice and video collaboration.



Has PLCM Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Tellabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLAB) started its trading session with the price of $2.43 and closed at $2.46 by scoring +1.23%. TLAB’s stocks traded with total volume of 13.40 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 6.28million shares. The beta of TLAB stands at 0.51. Day range of the stock was $2.43 -$2.47. Tellabs, Inc. designs, develops, and supports telecommunication networking products for communication service providers in the United States and internationally.



Will TLAB Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR)(NASDAQ:HIMX) ended its day with the gain of +1.00% and closed at the price of $9.64 after opening at $9.60. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 11.29 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 10.42 million shares. Himax Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, and markets semiconductors for flat panel displays. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products.



Why Should Investors Buy HIMX After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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