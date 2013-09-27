Stocks on the Run: Implant Sciences Corporation (OTCMKTS:IMSC), LIGHTSTREAM RES (OTCMKTS:LSTMF), Doral Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:DORLN), BG Group plc (ADR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Implant Sciences Corporation (OTCMKTS:IMSC), LIGHTSTREAM RES (OTCMKTS:LSTMF), Doral Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:DORLN), BG Group plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BRGYY).



Implant Sciences Corporation (OTCMKTS:IMSC) opened its last trade at the price of $1.19. Its closing price was $1.20 after gaining 0.84% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 217.725 shares, while its average trading volume remained 116.152 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 2.19. Implant Sciences Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and systems for use in security, safety, and defense industries primarily in the United States



Will IMSC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



LIGHTSTREAM RES (OTCMKTS:LSTMF) percentage change surged 0.70% to close at $6.98 with the total traded volume of 33.205 shares while its average volume of 93.493 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $6.71 - $14.61, while its day lowest price was $6.92. The share price hit the day highest price of $6.98. Lightstream Resources Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focusing on light oil Bakken and Cardium resource plays with conventional light oil assets in Canada.



Will LSTMF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Doral Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:DORLN) traded on volume of 78.204 shares in the last session against average volume of 5.680 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $7.51 and closed at $7.10 by scoring -9.67%.Its 52 week range of the stock was $4.05 - $11.52. Doral Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Doral Bank that provides retail banking services to general public and institutions.



Will DORLN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



BG Group plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BRGYY) started its last trading session with the price of $19.08 and closed at $19.17 by scoring -0.67%. The stock traded with total volume of 42.606 shares, while the average trading volume remained 184.085 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.98. Day range for the stock was $19.02 and $19.18. BG Group plc operates as an integrated natural gas company worldwide. The company’s upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, production, liquefaction, and marketing of hydrocarbons with a focus on natural gas.



Will BRGYY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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