Stocks on the Run: Kingfisher Plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KGFHY), Refill Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REFG), Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KMTUY), FANNIE MAE PFD S (OTCBB:FNMAS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Kingfisher plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KGFHY), Refill Energy, Inc. (OTC MKTS:REFG), Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KMTUY), FANNIE MAE PFD S (OTCBB:FNMAS).



Kingfisher plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) opened its last trade at the price of $12.59. Its closing price was $12.59 after losing -0.40% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 84.941 shares, while its average trading volume remained 220.979 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.19.



Kingfisher plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer. The company’s stores primarily provide home improvement and garden products; kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom products.



Will KGFHY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Refill Energy, Inc. (OTC MKTS:REFG) percentage change plunged -10.75% to close at $0.357 with the total traded volume of 561.721 shares. That activity was more than average volume of 261.771 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.15 - $2.00, while its day lowest price was $0.35. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.42.



Will REFG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) traded on volume of 43.893 shares in the last session against average volume of 70.251shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $24.96 and closed at $24.77 by scoring -3.66%.In the last three months the stock was up 12.18 % while its 52 week range of the stock was $18.73 - $29.63.



Komatsu Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of various industrial-use products and services under the Komatsu brand worldwide.



Will KMTUY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



FANNIE MAE PFD S (OTCBB:FNMAS) started its last trading session with the price of $5.89 and closed at $5.91 by scoring -0.51%. The stock traded with total volume of 326.004 shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.08million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.74.



Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States.



Will FNMAS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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