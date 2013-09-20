Stocks on the Run - LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA), Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR), Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC), Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA), Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR), Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC), Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)



LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) opened the session at $79.77, remained amid the day range of $79.02 - $80.07, and closed the session at $79.20. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.38% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 1.36 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.79 million shares. Liberty Global plc, an international cable company, provides television, broadband Internet, and telephony services. The company?s Chellomedia division produces and distributes TV channels; and provides digital services, such as ad sales and broadcast solutions to a portfolio of channel operators in Europe, Africa, Asia.



Has LBTYA Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) traded with volume of 1.36 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 1.56 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $28.52 - $64.73. The stock showed a negative movement of -0.46% and closed its session at $62.57. The market capitalization of the stock remained 4.85 billion. Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company?s principal properties are located along the Louisiana Gulf Coast; in the Utica Shale, eastern Ohio; in the Niobrara Formation, northwestern Colorado.



Has GPOR Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC) exchanged 1.35 million shares and the average volume remained 1.53 million shares. The stock dropped -0.22% and closed the session at $40.44. The beta of the stock remained -1.04 and the EPS of the stock remained 1.71. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 238.52 million. Linear Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a line of analog integrated circuits (ICs) worldwide. The company produces power management, data conversion, signal conditioning, radio frequency (RF), and interface ICs; µModule subsystems; and wireless sensor network products.



Why Should Investors Buy LLTC After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) volume of 1.35 million shares, while the average volume remained 3.01 million shares. The stock advanced +0.17% and finished the session Thursday at $61.01. The EPS of the stock remained 0.73. The one month of the stock was +6.81% and three month trend remained negative -6.21%. Cree, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, and Taiwan.



Why Should Investors Buy CLWR After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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