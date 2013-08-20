Stocks on the Run - Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET), Vanguard REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ), ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (ETF) (NYSEARCA:SPXU), CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET), Vanguard REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ), ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (ETF) (NYSEARCA:SPXU), CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBG)



Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) gained volume of 4.77 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 6.41 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $30.55 - $51.65 and the day range was $47.57 - $48.42.The stock opened the session at $48.11, remained amid the day range of $47.57 - $48.42, and closed the session at $47.61. The stock showed a negative performance of -1.39% in previous trading session. MetLife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, annuities, and employee benefit programs in the United States, Japan, Latin America, the Middle East, Asia, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Retail; Group, Voluntary & Worksite Benefits; Corporate Benefit Funding; Latin America; Asia; and Europe, the Middle East and Africa.



Has MET Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up?Find Out Here



In previous session, Vanguard REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) traded 811,762 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $61.67 - $78.86. The stock was a bear and dropped -1.32%, while its closing price stayed at $63.50. The market capitalization of the stock remained 16.72 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -9.01%. Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc. provides investment advisory services to the Fund.



Has VNQ Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum?Find Out Here



ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (ETF) (NYSEARCA:SPXU) volume of the stock was 561,551 shares in the most recent session. The stock boosted +2.00% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $22.44.



Will SPXU Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) traded with volume of 4.71 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.36 million shares. The stock decreased -1.53% and finished the trading at $21.27. The market capitalization of the stock remained 7.05 billion. The beta of the stock remained 2.58. CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company. The company?s segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services. It provides advisory services, which include real estate services, such as strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing, disposition.



Will CBG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally?Find Out Here



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