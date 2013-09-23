Stocks on the Run: Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MITEY),CARREFOUR S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRRFY), DAIWA SECURITIES ADR (OTCMKTS:DSEEY), LEEP INC (OTCMKTS:LPPI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MITEY),CARREFOUR S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRRFY), DAIWA SECURITIES ADR (OTCMKTS:DSEEY), LEEP INC (OTCMKTS:LPPI).



Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MITEY) opened its last trade at the price of $30.07. Its closing price was $29.90 after losing -0.20% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 10.957 shares, while its average trading volume remained 11.636 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.05.



Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally.



Will MITEY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



CARREFOUR S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) showed no change, close at $6.87 with the total traded volume of 74.841 shares. That activity was less than average volume of 133.273 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $3.95 - $6.96, while its day lowest price was $6.86. The share price hit the day highest price of $X6.96.



Carrefour SA operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hyper cash stores worldwide.



Is CRRFY a Solid Investment at These Levels? Find Out Here



DAIWA SECURITIES ADR (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) traded on volume of 168.979 shares in the last session against average volume of 27.006 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $9.37 and closed at $9.27 by scoring -1.70%.In the last three months the stock was up 10.62% while its 52 week range of the stock was $3.66 - $10.00.



Daiwa Securities Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker dealer in Japan and internationally. It offers brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.



Will DSEEY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



LEEP INC (OTCMKTS:LPPI) closed at $0.0035 by scoring 133.33%. The stock traded with total volume of 4.71 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 182.957 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.36.



LEEP, Inc. manufactures structural insulated panels. It offers non-structural metal/foam and wood structural insulated panels.



Will LPPI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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