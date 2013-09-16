Stocks on the Run: MONDIAL VENTURES INC (OTCMKTS: MNVN), Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS: EAPH), Bebida Beverage Company (OTCMKTS: BBDA), PETROMINERALES LTD (OTCMKTS: PMGLF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: MONDIAL VENTURES INC (OTCMKTS: MNVN), Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS: EAPH), Bebida Beverage Company (OTCMKTS: BBDA), PETROMINERALES LTD (OTCMKTS: PMGLF).



MONDIAL VENTURES INC (OTCMKTS: MNVN) increased 11.11% and closed at $0.0020 on a traded volume of 14.15 million shares, in comparison to 5.22 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -99.2%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $65 billion and its total outstanding shares are 89 million



Will MNVN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Mondial Ventures, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the United States.



Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS: EAPH) plunged -6.25% and closed at $0.0075 on a traded volume of 2.99 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 8.27 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 22.95%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.01and $0.01.



Will EAPH Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and markets various topically delivered therapeutic health care products.



Bebida Beverage Company (OTCMKTS: BBDA) dropped -10.71% and closed at $0.0025. So far in three months, the stock is down -44.44%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.0024 and $0.0119 and during the previous trading session it marked $0.0029 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $0.0025 and the overall traded volume that day was 23.40 million shares.



Will BBDA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Bebida Beverage Company develops, manufactures, and markets functional drinks and bottle water in the United States. It principally products comprise Koma Unwind relaxation drink and shots, and Relax 5 shots.



PETROMINERALES LTD (OTCMKTS: PMGLF) ended its day with the rise of 3.37%. It was closed at the price of $6.78 after making its opening at $6.51. The stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 23.108 shares, as compared to its average volume of 16.847 shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $0.32, while it scored its top level for the day at $0.44. The stock’s beta value stands at 1.11 points.



Will PMGLF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Petrominerales Ltd., an oil and gas company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil in Colombia, Peru, and Brazil.



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