Stocks on the Run: MONITISE PLC (OTCMKTS:MONIF), DUNDEE PRECIOUS METL (OTCMKTS:DPMLF), Spectral Diagnostics Inc (USA) (OTCMKTS:DIAGF), Newcrest Mining Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NCMGY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: MONITISE PLC (OTCMKTS:MONIF), DUNDEE PRECIOUS METL (OTCMKTS:DPMLF), Spectral Diagnostics Inc (USA) (OTCMKTS:DIAGF), Newcrest Mining Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NCMGY).



MONITISE PLC (OTCMKTS:MONIF) opened its last trade at the price of $0.93. Its closing price was $-1.70 after losing -1.70% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 300.308 shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.40 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.20. Monitise plc, a technology and services company provides mobile banking, payments, and commerce solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable financial institutions and other service providers to offer various services to their customers.



Will MONIF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



DUNDEE PRECIOUS METL (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) percentage change surged 3.87% to close at $5.42 with the total traded volume of 15.500 shares while its average volume of 30.999 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $3.60 - $9.71, while its day lowest price was $5.35. The share price hit the day highest price of $5.42. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. engages in acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals.



Will DPMLF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Spectral Diagnostics Inc (USA) (OTCMKTS:DIAGF) traded on volume of 216.589 shares in the last session against average volume of 19.223 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.51 and closed at $0.577 by scoring 12.86%. In the last three months the stock was up 92.23% while its 52 week range of the stock was $0.18 - $0.61. Spectral Diagnostics Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of theranostic treatment for severe sepsis and septic shock in North America.



Will DIAGF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Newcrest Mining Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) started its last trading session with the price of $10.39 and closed at $10.52 by scoring 0.48%. The stock traded with total volume of 77.230 shares, while the average trading volume remained 61.779 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.11. Day range for the stock was $10.39 and $10.57. Newcrest Mining Limited is engaged in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrate, and silver.



Will NCMGY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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