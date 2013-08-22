Stocks on the Run - NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP), Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC), Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI), SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP), Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC), Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI),



SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR)



NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) remained a bear for the day as it reported the loss momentum of -0.50% and closed at $41.54 after gaining total volume of 4.25 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $41.37. So far, the company’s stock is up 13.4% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of 20.27%.NetApp, Inc. (NetApp) is a provider of storage systems and data management solutions for information technology (IT) infrastructures. Its fabric-attached storage (FAS) platform offers the storage platform for business applications, shared infrastructures, and cloud environments.



Has NTAP Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) reported the decline of -0.84% and closed at $ 26.04 with the total traded volume of 4.06M shares. The stock's opening price was $ 26.09. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 18.19 Billion.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $17.02- $27.10, while during last trade its minimum price was $25.96 and it gained its highest price of $26.29. Company's last 5 days shows an uptrend/down turn with a decline of - 2.91%. Symantec Corporation is a global provider of security, storage, and systems management solutions that help businesses and consumers secure and manage their information. The Company has five operating segments: Consumer, Security and Compliance, Storage and Server Management, Services, and Other.



Has SYMC Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) ended its day with the declining stream with the plunge of -1.88% and closed at the price of $46.95after opening at $46.65. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 4.02 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.69 million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $46.42, while it touched its highest price for the day at $47.29. ADI beta value stands at 1.07 points. Analog Devices, Inc. (Analog Devices) is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of a range of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits (ICs).



Why Should Investors Buy ADI After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) reported the up of +5.35%, to close at $22.43, with the overall traded volume of 3.87million shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is up 6.81%. The 52-week range for the stock is $3.90and $28.15 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $22.70. Its introductory price for the day was $21.19. SunPower Corporation is a vertically integrated solar products and services company that designs, manufactures and delivers solar electric systems worldwide for residential, commercial, and utility-scale power plant customers. operates in two business segments



Will SPWR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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