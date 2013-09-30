Stocks on the Run: Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER), Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV), Opexa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OPXA), Vringo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER), Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV), Opexa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OPXA), Vringo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNG)



Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) opened its shares at the price of $10.00 for the day. Its closing price was $9.86 after losing -1.50% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.93 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.32 million shares. The beta of OMER stands at0.75. Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing products targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.



Has OMER Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) percentage change surged +8.31% to close at $12.31 with the total traded volume of 1.90 million shares, and average volume of 1.04 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $4.01 - $13.69, while its day lowest price was $11.27 and it hit its day highest price at $12.44. ServiceSource International, Inc. provides recurring revenue management contracts maintenance, support, and subscription for technology and technology-enabled healthcare, and life sciences companies.



Will SREV Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Opexa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OPXA) started its trading session with the price of $2.38 and closed at $2.25 by scoring -3.85%. OPXA’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.84 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.17 million shares. The beta of OPXA stands at 1.65. Day range of the stock was $2.22 -$2.44. Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops personalized cellular therapies to treat multiple sclerosis (MS) based on its proprietary T-cell technology.



Will OPXA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Vringo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNG) ended its day with the gain of +1.03% and closed at the price of $2.95 after opening at $2.88. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.83 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.56 million shares. Vringo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the innovation, acquisition, licensing, and protection of intellectual property worldwide.



For How Long VRNG’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/