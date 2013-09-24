Stocks on the Run: ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ONNN), Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI), Yongye International, Inc (NASDAQ:YONG), American Realty Capital Properties Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ONNN), Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI), Yongye International, Inc (NASDAQ:YONG), American Realty Capital Properties Inc (NASDAQ:ARCP).



ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ONNN) opened its last trade at the price of $7.36. Its closing price was $7.30 after losing -0.61% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 4.04 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 4.00 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.73.



ON Semiconductor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor components for electronic systems and products worldwide.



Will ONNN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) percentage change surged 4.72% to close at $30.61 with the total traded volume of 3.97 million shares. That activity was more than average volume of 1.58 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $10.01 - $31.99, while its day lowest price was $29.45. The share price hit the day highest price of $30.99.



Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., a television broadcasting company, owns or provides programming, operating, or sales services to television stations in the United States.



Will SBGI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Yongye International, Inc (NASDAQ:YONG) traded on volume of 3.93 million shares in the last session against average volume of 307.278 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $6.13 and closed at $6.28 by scoring 5.02%.In the last three months the stock was up 13.56 % while its 52 week range of the stock was $4.36 - $6.34.



Yongye International, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of fulvic acid based crop and animal nutrient products for the agriculture and stock farming industry in the People’s Republic of China.



Will YONG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



American Realty Capital Properties Inc (NASDAQ:ARCP) started its last trading session with the price of $12.69 and closed at $12.51 by scoring -1.34%. The stock traded with total volume of 3.88 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 3.10 million shares. Day range for the stock was $12.46 and $12.85.



American Realty Capital Properties, Inc. owns and acquires single tenant, freestanding commercial real estate that is net leased on a medium-term basis, primarily to investment grade credit rated and other creditworthy tenants.



Will ARCP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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