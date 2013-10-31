Stocks on the Run: Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD), Alcoa Inc (NYSE:AA), Alcatel Lucent SA (ADR)(NYSE:ALU), Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR)(NYSE:PBR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD), Alcoa Inc (NYSE:AA), Alcatel Lucent SA (ADR)(NYSE:ALU), Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR)(NYSE:PBR)



Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) opened its shares at the price of $5.20 for the day. Its closing price was $5.21 after gaining +0.58% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 26.13 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 38.63 million shares. The beta of RAD stands at2.36. Rite Aid Corporation is a retail drugstore chain in the United States. As of March 3, 2013, it operated 4,623 stores in 31 states across the country and in the District of Columbia.



Why Should Investors Buy RAD After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Alcoa Inc (NYSE:AA) percentage change plunged -0.84% to close at $9.46 with the total traded volume of 23.23 million shares, and average volume of 30.66 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $7.63 - $9.64, while its day lowest price was $9.36 and it hit its day highest price at $9.59. Alcoa Inc. (Alcoa) is engaged in the production and management of primary aluminum, fabricated aluminum, and alumina combined, through its participation in technology.



Has AA Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Alcatel Lucent SA (ADR)(NYSE:ALU) started its trading session with the price of $3.28 and closed at $3.30 by scoring +0.30%. ALU’s stocks traded with total volume of 22.94 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 22.57 million shares. The beta of ALU stands at 2.34. Day range of the stock was $3.20 -$3.39. Alcatel Lucent SA is a France based company that proposes solutions used by service providers, businesses, and governments worldwide to offer voice, data, and video services to their own customers.



For How Long ALU will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR)(NYSE:PBR) ended its day with the gain of +0.69% and closed at the price of $17.45 after opening at $16.83. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 19.80million shares, as compared to its average volume of 16.17 million shares. Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (Petrobras) is a Brazil-based integrated oil and gas company. The Company divides its activities into six segments: Exploration and Production.



For How Long PBR’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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