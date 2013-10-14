Stocks on the Run: SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS:SBGSY), Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AHONY), Osage Exploration and Development Inc (OTCMKTS:OEDV), 22nd Century Group Inc (OTCBB:XXII)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS:SBGSY), Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AHONY), Osage Exploration and Development Inc (OTCMKTS:OEDV), 22nd Century Group Inc (OTCBB:XXII).



SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) opened its last trade at the price of $16.90. Its closing price was $17.04 after losing -0.06% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 43.626 shares, while its average trading volume remained 68.537 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.45. Schneider Electric SA specializes in energy management and offers integrated solutions in energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, residential applications, and data centers/networks in France and internationally.



Will SBGSY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AHONY) percentage change surged 1.48% to close at $17.80 with the total traded volume of 32.291 shares while its average volume of 192.868 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $11.63 - $17.80, while its day lowest price was $17.69. The share price hit the day highest price of $17.80. Koninklijke Ahold N.V., through its subsidiaries, operates retail stores that offer food and non-food products in the United States and Europe.



Will AHONY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Osage Exploration and Development Inc (OTCMKTS:OEDV) traded on volume of 65.820 shares in the last session against average volume of 96.511 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $1.33 and closed at $1.33 by scoring 4.72%. In the last three months the stock was up 19.82% while its 52 week range of the stock was $0.55 - $1.85. Osage Exploration and Development, Inc., an independent energy company, engages primarily in the acquisition, development, production, and sale of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in Oklahoma, as well as in Colombia.



Will OEDV Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



22nd Century Group Inc (OTCBB:XXII) started its last trading session with the price of $1.16 and closed at $1.21 by scoring 0.83%. The stock traded with total volume of 199.817 shares, while the average trading volume remained 327.034 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at -1.68. Day range for the stock was $1.16 and $1.22. 22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction and smoking cessation products produced from modifying the nicotine content in tobacco plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding.



Will XXII Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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