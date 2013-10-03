Stocks on the Run: SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS:SBGSY), Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSANY), Alternative Energy Partners Inc (OTCBB:AEGY), Industrial & Comm.Bank of China Ltd(ADR) (OTCMKTS:IDCBY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS:SBGSY), Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSANY), Alternative Energy Partners Inc (OTCBB:AEGY), Industrial & Comm.Bank of China Ltd(ADR) (OTCMKTS:IDCBY).



SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) opened its last trade at the price of $16.93. Its closing price was $16.97 after losing -1.51% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 28.713 shares, while its average trading volume remained 69.381 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.45. Schneider Electric SA specializes in energy management and offers integrated solutions in energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, residential applications, and data centers/networks in France and internationally.



Will SBGSY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSANY) percentage change surged 0.02% to close at $20.22 with the total traded volume of 28.354 shares while its average volume of 300.992 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $16.44 - $24.15, while its day lowest price was $20.07. The share price hit the day highest price of $20.23. Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment in Japan and internationally. It provides zero emission vehicles, compacts/sedans, sport vehicles, minivans/wagons, crossovers/SUVs/pickup vehicles, and LCVs.



Will NSANY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Alternative Energy Partners Inc (OTCBB:AEGY) traded on volume of 139.53 million shares in the last session against average volume of 49.55 million shares. The company closed at $0.0008 showed no change. In the last one months the stock was down -38.46%. Alternative Energy Partners, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the energy production and management business in the United States.



Can Investors Bet on AEGY after this News update? Find Out Here



Industrial & Comm.Bank of China Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) started its last trading session with the price of $13.98 and closed at $14.14 by scoring 0.93%. The stock traded with total volume of 32.6200 shares. Day range for the stock was $13.98 and $14.14. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides corporate and personal banking, treasury operations, investment banking, asset management, trust, financial leasing, insurance, and other financial services worldwide.



Will IDCBY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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