Stocks on the Run: SPDR S&P Metals and Mining (ETF) (NYSEARCA: XME), Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON), iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index (ETF), ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SPDR S&P Metals and Mining (ETF) (NYSEARCA: XME), Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON), iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:IWF), ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (ETF) (NYSEARCA: SPXU).



SPDR S&P Metals and Mining (ETF) (NYSEARCA: XME) decreased -0.75% and closed at $37.11 on a traded volume of 3.01 million shares, in comparison to 639.864 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -14.89%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $65 billion and its total outstanding shares are 89 million



Will XME Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index.



Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) soared 1.17% and closed at $104.18 on a traded volume of 3.01 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.96 million shares. In the last three months, the stock down -1.19%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $102.59 and $105.00.



Will MON Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Monsanto Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural products for farmers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity.



iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:IWF) jumped 0.21% and closed at $78.02. The 52-week range for the stock is $62.15 and $78.11 and during the previous trading session it marked $78.03 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $77.65 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.99 million shares.



Will IWF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index).



ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (ETF) (NYSEARCA: SPXU) after opening its shares at the price of $20.67, dropped -0.63% to close the day at $20.61. The stock ended on a traded volume of 3.00M shares, in comparison to 407.934 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $20.15 and $46.26 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $20.81.



Will SPXU Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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