Stocks on the Run: Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE), Outerwall Inc (NASDAQ:OUTR), Catamaran Corp (USA)(NASDAQ:CTRX), DENTSPLY International Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE), Outerwall Inc (NASDAQ:OUTR), Catamaran Corp (USA)(NASDAQ:CTRX), DENTSPLY International Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)



Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) opened its shares at the price of $31.39 for the day. Its closing price was $30.94 after losing -2.37% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.15 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 783,447.00 shares.



Spirit Airlines, Inc. (Spirit) is an airline company. The Company's all-Airbus fleet, as of December 31, 2012, operated approximately 200 daily flights to over 50 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America.



Has SAVE Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Outerwall Inc (NASDAQ:OUTR) percentage change plunged -1.22% to close at $63.20 with the total traded volume of 1.13 million shares, and average volume of 783,407.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $40.50 - $65.60, while its day lowest price was $62.86 and it hit its day highest price at $64.46.



Outerwall Inc, formerly Coinstar, Inc., is a provider of automated retail solutions, which offers convenient products and services.



Has OUTR Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Catamaran Corp (USA)(NASDAQ:CTRX) started its trading session with the price of $56.70 and closed at $55.67 by scoring -2.21%. CTRX’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.13 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.45 million shares. The beta of CTRX stands at 0.44. Day range of the stock was $54.63 -$56.70.



Catamaran Corporation (Catamaran), formerly SXC Health Solutions Corp. is a provider of pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services and healthcare information technology (HCIT) solutions to the healthcare benefit management industry.



Why Should Investors Buy CTRX After the Recent Fall?Just Go Here and Find Out



DENTSPLY International Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) ended its day with the loss of -1.31% and closed at the price of $42.15 after opening at $42.51. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.11 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 685,317.00 shares.



DENTSPLY International Inc. (DENTSPLY) is a designer, developer, manufacturer and marketer of a range of dental products.



Will XRAY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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