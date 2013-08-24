Stocks on the Run - Standard Pacific Corp.(NYSE:SPF), Encana Corporation (USA)(NYSE:ECA), Transurban Group(ASX:TCL), Two Harbors Investment Corp(NYSE:TWO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on:Standard Pacific Corp.(NYSE:SPF), Encana Corporation (USA)(NYSE:ECA), Transurban Group(ASX:TCL), Two Harbors Investment Corp(NYSE:TWO).



Standard Pacific Corp.(NYSE:SPF) ended lower -3.82% and complete the day at $7.55. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 4.33 million. After opening at $7.89, the stock hit as high as $7.91. However, it traded between $5.71 and $9.97 over the last twelve months.



Standard Pacific Corp. is a geographically diversified business spans many of the housing markets, including metropolitan markets in California, Florida, the Carolinas, Texas, Arizona, and Colorado.



Has SPF Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up?Find Out Here



Encana Corporation (USA)(NYSE:ECA) closed yesterday at $17.47, a -0.57% decrease. Around 4.32 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 4.34 million shares. The company is now valued at around $12.89 billion.



Encana Corporation (Encana) is a North American energy producer. The Company’s other operations include the transportation and marketing of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs).



Has ECA Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Transurban Group(ASX:TCL) moved +0.44 percent higher at $6.85 and traded between $6.81 and $6.88 after opening the day at $6.81. Its performance over the last five days remained -0.29%, which stands at -1.72% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 12.11%.



Transurban Group is engaged in the business of development, operation and maintenance of toll roads. The Company has three geographic segments: Victoria, Australia; New South Wales,



For How Long TCL Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Two Harbors Investment Corp(NYSE:TWO) shares rose, gaining +1.79 percent to close at $9.66. The stock is low around -12.82% this year and -14.59% for the last 12 months. Around 4.12 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 4.91 million shares.



Two Harbors Investment Corp. (Two Harbors) operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), residential mortgage loans, residential real properties, and other financial assets.



Why Should Investors Buy TWO After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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