Stocks on the Run: Stereotaxis Inc (NASDAQ:STXS), bebe stores, inc. (NASDAQ:BEBE), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX), B United Community Financial Corp

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Stereotaxis Inc (NASDAQ:STXS), bebe stores, inc. (NASDAQ:BEBE), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX), B United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC)



Stereotaxis Inc (NASDAQ:STXS) decreased -4.61% and closed at $3.52 on a traded volume of 1.17 million shares, in comparison to 3.66million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 38.04%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $51.52 million and its total outstanding shares are 14.64 million.



Will STXS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Stereotaxis, Inc. is a United States-based company that develops probes, devices, therapeutic and magnetic surgery delivery systems. The Company provides therapeutic delivery systems for the brain and central nervous system using magnetic stereo taxis. Its technology uses for surgical procedures and for the delivery of drugs to specific regions in the brain.



bebe stores, inc.(NASDAQ:BEBE) plunged -3.51% and closed at $5.78 on a traded volume of 1.16 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 476,945 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 7.24%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $3.48 and $6.15.



Will BEBE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



bebe stores, inc. designs, develop and produce a distinctive lines of contemporary women's apparel and accessories. The Company's product offering includes a range of separates, tops, dresses, active wear and accessories in the lifestyle categories, which include wear-to-work, weekend and party.



Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) dropped -2.61% and closed at $14.54. So far in three months, the stock is up 5.06%. The 52-week range for the stock is $8.85 and $16.43 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $14.95. Its introductory price for the day was $14.95, with the overall traded volume of 1.14million shares.



Will MDRX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (Allscripts) is a provider of clinical, financial, connectivity and information solutions and related professional services to hospitals, physicians and post-acute organizations.



B United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) after opening its shares at the price of $4.28, dropped -6.28% to close at $4.03 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.13 million shares, in comparison to 90,326 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $2.76 and $5.00 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $4.28.



Will UCFC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



United Community Financial Corp. (United Community) is a unitary thrift holding company for The Home Savings and Loan Company of Youngstown, Ohio (Home Savings or the Bank). Home Savings is a state-chartered savings bank with 34 full-service branches and eight loan production offices located throughout Ohio and western Pennsylvania.



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/