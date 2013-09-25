Stocks on the Run: Terra Tech Corp (OTCBB:TRTC), Dassault Systemes S.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DASTY), Minerco Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MINE), SWATCH GROUP AG ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Terra Tech Corp (OTCBB:TRTC), Dassault Systemes S.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DASTY), Minerco Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MINE), SWATCH GROUP AG ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY).



Terra Tech Corp (OTCBB:TRTC) opened its last trade at the price of $0.10. Its closing price was $0.101 after losing -3.81% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 869.137 shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.07 million shares.



Terra Tech Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of horticulture equipment for growers in the United States. It integrates hydroponic equipment with proprietary technology to provide sustainable solutions for the cultivation of indoor agriculture.



Will TRTC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Dassault Systemes S.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DASTY) percentage change surged 1.69% to close at $134.44 with the total traded volume of 17.224 shares. That activity was more than average volume of 13.595 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $103.00 - $135.22, while its day lowest price was $134.08. The share price hit the day highest price of $135.22.



Dassault Systemes SA provides three dimensions (3D) design software, and product lifecycle management solutions worldwide.



Will DASTY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Minerco Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MINE) traded on volume of 17.88 million shares in the last session against average volume of 36.17 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.0054 and closed at $0.0050 by scoring -3.85%.In the last three months the stock was up 177.78 % while its 52 week range of the stock was $0.0001 - $0.0095.



Minerco Resources, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the development, production, and provision of clean, renewable energy solutions in Central America.



Will MINE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



SWATCH GROUP AG ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) started its last trading session with the price of $32.06 and closed at $32.00 by scoring -0.78%. The stock traded with total volume of 480.497 shares, while the average trading volume remained 69.753 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at -1.45. Day range for the stock was $31.84 and $32.16.



The Swatch Group Ltd engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide.



Will SWGAY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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