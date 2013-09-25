Stocks on the Run: UNICHARM CORP/S ADR (OTCMKTS:UNICY), FUSE SCIENCE, INC (OTCMKTS:DROP), LYFE Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LYFE), BASF SE (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: UNICHARM CORP/S ADR (OTCMKTS:UNICY), FUSE SCIENCE, INC (OTCMKTS:DROP), LYFE Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LYFE), BASF SE (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BASFY).



UNICHARM CORP/S ADR (OTCMKTS:UNICY) opened its last trade at the price of $11.16. Its closing price was $11.19 after gaining 2.38% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 62.844 shares, while its average trading volume remained 37.787 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.02.



Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and child care, feminine care, and pet care products in Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, and the Middle East.



Will UNICY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



FUSE SCIENCE, INC (OTCMKTS:DROP) percentage change surged 2.99% to close at $0.0690 with the total traded volume of 816.908 shares. That activity was less than average volume of 1.37 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.06 - $0.28, while its day lowest price was $0.07.



Fuse Science, Inc., a consumer products company, develops alternative delivery systems with applications in the sports nutrition and medical fields.



Will DROP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



LYFE Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LYFE) traded on volume of 6.71 million shares in the last session against average volume of 394.873 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.02 and closed at $0.0090 by scoring -55.00%.In the last three months the stock was down -82% while its 52 week range of the stock was $0.01 - $0.11.



LYFE Communications, Inc., a technology company, develops, deploys, and operates a converged network services platform, delivering next generation media and communications services to subscribers through a single broadband connection, across various connected home and portable devices.



Will LYFE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



BASF SE (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BASFY) started its last trading session with the price of $97.08 and closed at $97.36 by scoring 0.04%. The stock traded with total volume of 31.290 shares, while the average trading volume remained 41.564 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.74. Day range for the stock was $96.80 and $97.58.



BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company’s Chemicals segment provides basic chemicals, glues, and electronic chemicals for the semiconductor and solar cell industries; solvents and plasticizers; and starting materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and pharmaceuticals.



Will BASFY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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