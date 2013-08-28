Stocks on the Run: VelocityShares VIX Short Term ETN (NYSEARCA: VIIX), United Microelectronics Corp (ADR) (NYSE:UMC), Seabridge Gold, Inc. (USA) (NYSE:SA), Swift Transportation Co (NYSE:SWFT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: VelocityShares VIX Short Term ETN (NYSEARCA: VIIX), United Microelectronics Corp (ADR) (NYSE:UMC), Seabridge Gold, Inc. (USA) (NYSE:SA), Swift Transportation Co (NYSE:SWFT).



VelocityShares VIX Short Term ETN (NYSEARCA: VIIX) increased 7.98% and closed at $8.93 on a traded volume of 1.34 million shares.The company has a total market capitalization of $15.55 million.



Will VIIX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



United Microelectronics Corp (ADR)(NYSE:UMC) decreased -2.03% and closed at $1.93 on a traded volume of 1.51 million shares, in comparison to 1.76 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -3.02%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $4.74 billion and its total outstanding shares are 2.46 Billion.



Will UMC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



United Microelectronics Corp. is principally engaged in the manufacturing of semiconductor products. The Company operates its businesses primarily through wafer production services.



Seabridge Gold, Inc. (USA) (NYSE:SA) plunged -7.91% and closed at $15.02 on a traded volume of 1.34 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 733,335 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 47.54%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $8.231 and $20.33.



Will SA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Seabridge Gold Inc. (Seabridge) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. As of December 31, 2011, the Company held six properties with gold resources and its material properties are its KSM Project and its Courageous Lake Project. The Company holds a 100% interest in each of its properties.



Swift Transportation Co (NYSE:SWFT) dropped down -3.48% and closed at $18.02. So far in three months, the stock is up 7.07%. The 52-week range for the stock is $7.63 and $19.00 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $18.53. Its introductory price for the day was $18.44, with the overall traded volume of 1.30 million shares.



Will SWFT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Swift Transportation Company is a transportation services company and a truckload carrier in North America. The Company operates in three segments: Truckload, Dedicated and Intermodal.



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