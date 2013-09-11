Stocks on the Run: Venaxis Inc (NASDAQ:APPY), Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX), Leap Wireless International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEAP), Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Venaxis Inc (NASDAQ:APPY), Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX), Leap Wireless International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEAP), Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY)



Venaxis Inc (NASDAQ:APPY) opened its shares at the price of $1.81 for the day. Its closing price was $1.70 after losing -3.95% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.19 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 765,958 shares. The beta of APPY stands at1.14.



Is APPY Buy After The Recent Price Movement? Find out Here



Venaxis, Inc. develops and commercializes products for unmet diagnostic and therapeutic needs.



Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) ended its day with the loss of -1.70% and closed at the price of $9.25 after opening at $9.41. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.18 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.49 million shares.



Should KERX a Buy or Sell Now? Find Out Here



Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of renal disease in the United States.



Leap Wireless International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEAP) percentage change surged +0.71% to close at $15.65 with the total traded volume of 1.18 million shares, and average volume of 1.51 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $4.75 - $17.51, while its day lowest price was $15.52 and it hit its day highest price at $15.79.



Can LEAP Show a Strong Recovery? Find out in This Research Report



Leap Wireless International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital wireless services under the Cricket brand name in the United States.



Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) started its trading session with the price of $5.70 and closed at $5.95 by scoring +4.94%. ARRY’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.17 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.54 million shares. The beta of ARRY stands at 1.75. Day range of the stock was $5.69 -$5.96.



Where ARRY is Headed Exactly? Find out in This Trend Analysis Reports



Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients afflicted with cancer and inflammatory diseases primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia.



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