Stocks on the Run: VOIP-PAL.COM INC (OTCMKTS:VPLM), Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSGIQ), Marani Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRIB), GW PHARMACEUTICALS (OTCMKTS:GWPRF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: VOIP-PAL.COM INC (OTCMKTS:VPLM), Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSGIQ), Marani Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRIB), GW PHARMACEUTICALS (OTCMKTS:GWPRF).



VOIP-PAL.COM INC (OTCMKTS:VPLM) opened its last trade at the price of $0.17. Its closing price was $0.170 after gaining 3.60% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 988.409 shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.13 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.58. VoIP-PAL.com, Inc., a development stage company, operates as a broadband voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) Telecom Company in the United States.



Will VPLM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSGIQ) percentage change plunged -4.35% to close at $1.98 with the total traded volume of 427.759 shares while its average volume of 269.230 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.42 - $6.99, while its day lowest price was $1.96. The share price hit the day highest price of $2.08. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. is engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of crude oil and petroleum products.



Will OSGIQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Marani Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRIB) traded on volume of 6.51 million shares in the last session against average volume of 8.12 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.01 and closed at $0.0086 by scoring 8.86%. In the last three months the stock was up 8500%. Marani Brands, Inc. (Marani) is engaged in the importation and sale of alcoholic beverage products, primarily Marani Vodka, its flagship product.



Will MRIB Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



GW PHARMACEUTICALS (OTCMKTS:GWPRF) started its last trading session with the price of $2.70 and closed at $2.33 by scoring -14.34%. The stock traded with total volume of 96.350 shares, while the average trading volume remained 18.435 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.67. Day range for the stock was $2.25 and $2.79. GW Pharmaceuticals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of a range of cannabinoid prescription medicines.



Will GWPRF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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