Stocks on the Run: Windstream Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: WIN), Aden Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:ADSU), Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN), Global Earth Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:GLER)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Windstream Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: WIN), Aden Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:ADSU), Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN), Global Earth Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:GLER)



Windstream Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: WIN) opened its shares at the price of $8.02 for the day. Its closing price was $8.02 after losing -1.78% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of19.98 million shares. Windstream Holdings, Inc. provides communications and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers managed services and cloud computing services to businesses, as well as broadband, voice, and video services to consumers primarily in rural markets.



Will WIN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Aden Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:ADSU) percentage change plunged -16.80% to close at $0.04 with the total traded volume of 11.90 million shares, and average volume of 140,688.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.00- $0.24, while its day lowest price was $0.04 and it hit its day highest price at $0.12. Aden Solutions, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on providing travel packages and concierge services to corporate entities and individuals in the United States and Canada. It intends to offer corporate concierge and assistance services.



Why Should Investors Buy ADSU After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) started its trading session with the price of $5.08 and closed at $4.61by scoring -11.61%. GERN’s stocks traded with total volume of 19.66 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 5.66 million shares. The beta of GERN stands at 1.24. Day range of the stock was $4.30 -$5.29. Geron Corporation is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies.



Will GERN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Global Earth Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:GLER) ended its day with the loss of -26.47% and closed at the price of $0.0025. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 251.63 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 866.36 million shares. Global Earth Energy, Inc., a development stage company, operates in the oil and gas sector. The company, through its joint venture agreement with Western Energy Group, develops the Smith-Needham prospect located in Gonzales County, Texas.



Why Should Investors Buy GLER After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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