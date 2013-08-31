Stocks on the Run:Amarin Corporation plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:AMRN), Sequenom, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQNM), Riverbed Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVBD), GT Advanced Technologies Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Amarin Corporation plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:AMRN), Sequenom, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQNM), Riverbed Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVBD), GT Advanced Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GTAT).



Amarin Corporation plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:AMRN) decreased -1.25% and closed at $6.30on a traded volume of 2.19million shares, in comparison to 3.68 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -18.18%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and its total outstanding shares are 172.14million.



Will AMRN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization therapeutic products for the treatment for cardiovascular diseases.



Sequenom, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQNM) soared 0.34% and closed at $2.92 on a traded volume of 2.17 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 4.50 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -28.95%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $2.88 and $2.98.



Will SQNM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Sequenom, Inc., a life sciences company, provides genetic analysis solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Molecular Diagnostics and Genetic Analysis.



Riverbed Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVBD) jumped 0.34% and closed at $2.92. So far in three months, the stock is down -28.95%. The 52-week range for the stock is $2.75 and $5.36 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $2.98. Its introductory price for the day was $2.90, with the overall traded volume of 2.17 million shares.



Will RVBD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Riverbed Technology, Inc. provides solutions to the fundamental problems associated with information technology (IT) performance across wide area networks (WANs) in the United States and internationally.



GT Advanced Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GTAT) after opening its shares at the price of $15.66, dropped -1.34% to close at $15.44 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 2.12 million shares, in comparison to 4.03 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $13.83 and $24.23 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $15.70.



Will GTAT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



GT Advanced Technologies Inc. provides crystal growth equipment and solutions for the solar, light emitting diode (LED), and electronics industries worldwide.



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