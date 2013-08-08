Stocks on Trader's Radar - Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM), HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP), Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL), Sony Corporation (ADR) (NYSE:SNE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM), HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP), Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL), Sony Corporation (ADR) (NYSE:SNE)



Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) plunged -0.34% and closed at $37.76 with the overall traded volume of 3.24 million shares. ADM has earnings per share of $1.83 and its price to earnings ratio is 20.58. Archer-Daniels-Midland-Company, is engaged in the processing of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities.



Has ADM Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) moved down -0.68% to close at $42.05 and its total traded volume was 3.23 million shares more than the average volume of 2.75 million shares. Stock price 52 weeks high was $56.06 and 52 weeks low price was $41.50. HCP, Inc. (HCP) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States.



Has HCP Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) jumped +0.59% and closed at $35.84 with the overall traded volume of 3.22 million shares more than the average volume of 1.95 million shares. FL has earnings per share of $1.83 and its price to earnings ratio is 20.58.Foot Locker, Inc. is a global retailer of athletic shoes and apparel, operating 3,369 primarily mall-based stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand as of January 28, 2012.



Will FL Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Sony Corporation (ADR) (NYSE:SNE) reported the fall of -2.85% with the closing price of $20.13 and its total traded volume was 3.14 million shares beating the average volume of 2.32 million shares. SNE has market cap of 20.35 billion and its beta value stands at 1.61 times. SONY CORPORATION mainly involves the electronics, game, entertainment and financial operations.



Why Should Investors Buy SNE After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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