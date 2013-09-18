Stocks on Trader's Radar - Compania De Minas Buenaventura SA (ADR) (NYSE:BVN), McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX), Talisman Energy Inc. (USA) (NYSE:TLM), EXCO Resources Inc (NYSE:XCO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Compania de Minas Buenaventura SA (ADR) (NYSE:BVN), McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX), Talisman Energy Inc. (USA) (NYSE:TLM), EXCO Resources Inc (NYSE:XCO)



Compania de Minas Buenaventura SA (ADR) (NYSE:BVN) volume of 2.01 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.96 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $11.20 - $40.09 and the day range was $11.20 - $11.56.The stock opened the session at $11.55, remained amid the day range of $11.20 - $11.56, and closed the session at $11.46. The stock showed a positive performance of +0.88% in previous trading session. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold and silver in Peru. It also explores for other metals, including zinc, lead, and copper.



For How Long BVN’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



In previous session, McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) traded 3.49 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 3.35 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.63 - $4.94. The stock was a bull and advanced +1.57%, while its closing price stayed at $2.59. The market capitalization of the stock remained 773.36 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -5.82%. McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration for, development of, production, and sale of gold, silver, and copper. The company?s principal assets consist of a 49% interest in the San José Mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina.



For How Long MUX will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Talisman Energy Inc. (USA) (NYSE:TLM) volume of the stock was 2.01 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 3.81 million shares. The stock plunged -0.72% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $11.00. The stock traded 2.01 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 3.81 million shares. Talisman Energy Inc., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Peru, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Australia, Papua New Guinea, North Sea, the United Kingdom, Norway, Algeria, Iraq, Sierra Leone, and Poland.



Why Should Investors Buy TLM After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



EXCO Resources Inc (NYSE:XCO) traded with volume of 2.00 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.60 million shares. The stock grew +2.00% and finished the trading at $7.15. The market capitalization of the stock remained 1.56 billion. The beta of the stock remained 1.68. EXCO Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development and production of onshore U.S. oil and natural gas properties with a focus on shale resource plays.



Why Should Investors Buy XCO After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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