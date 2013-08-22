Stocks on Trader's Radar - Duke Realty Corp(NYSE:DRE), TECO Energy, Inc.(NYSE:TE), Interpublic Group of Companies Inc(NYSE:IPG), General Growth Properties Inc(NYSE:GGP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Duke Realty Corp(NYSE:DRE), TECO Energy, Inc.(NYSE:TE), Interpublic Group of Companies Inc(NYSE:IPG), General Growth Properties Inc(NYSE:GGP).



Duke Realty Corp(NYSE:DRE) ended lower -0.41% and complete the day at $14.57. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.46 million. After opening at $14.63, the stock hit as high as $14.84. However, it traded between $12.71 and $18.80 over the last twelve months.



Duke Realty Corporation (Duke) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates in three segments, the first two of which consist of the ownership and rental of office and industrial real estate investments. The operations of its office and industrial properties, along with its medical office and retail properties, are collectively referred to as Rental Operations.



Has DRE Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



TECO Energy, Inc.(NYSE:TE) closed yesterday at $16.55, a -0.42% decrease. Around 2.46 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 1.93 million shares. The company is now valued at around $3.60 billion.



TECO Energy, Inc. (TECO Energy) is a holding company for regulated utilities and other businesses. TECO Energy owns no operating assets but holds all of the common stock of TEC and, through its subsidiary TECO Diversified, owns TECO Coal. TEC, a Florida corporation and TECO Energy’s subsidiary, has two business segments.



Has TE Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Interpublic Group of Companies Inc(NYSE:IPG) moved -0.87 percent lower at $15.89 and traded between $15.86 and $16.12 after opening the day at $16.00. Its performance over the last five days remained -1.49%, which stands at 1.99% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 44.19%.



The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (Interpublic) is a global advertising and marketing services companies. Interpublic’s companies specialize in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines.



Why Should Investors Buy IPG After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



General Growth Properties Inc(NYSE:GGP) shares fall, losing -0.51 percent to close at $19.32. The stock is down around -2.67% this year and 4.15% for the last 12 months. Around 2.41 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 2.97 million shares.



General Growth Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns or with joint venture partners 144 regional malls (126 domestic and 18 in Brazil) consists of approximately 135 million square feet.



Will GGP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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