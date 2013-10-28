Stocks on Trader's Radar: New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB), Quicksilver Resources Inc (NYSE:KWK), Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE), Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB), Quicksilver Resources Inc (NYSE:KWK), Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE), Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)



New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) opened its shares at the price of $16.07 for the day. Its closing price was $16.08 after gaining +0.25% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.86 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.52 million shares. The beta of NYCB stands at0.86. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a multi-bank holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in New York, New Jersey, Florida, Ohio, and Arizona.



For How Long NYCB will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Quicksilver Resources Inc (NYSE:KWK) percentage change plunged -4.58% to close at $2.29 with the total traded volume of 1.84 million shares, and average volume of 2.96 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.44 - $4.09, while its day lowest price was $2.25 and it hit its day highest price at $2.45. Quicksilver Resources Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil in North America.



Has KWK Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) started its trading session with the price of $12.09 and closed at $12.29by scoring +2.42%. FOE’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.83 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 998,852.00 shares. The beta of FOE stands at 3.51. Day range of the stock was $11.98 -$12.29. Ferro Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty materials and chemicals in the United States and internationally.



For How Long FOE’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) ended its day with the gain of +1.06% and closed at the price of $17.19 after opening at $17.02. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.80 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.41 million shares.



Duke Realty Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It offers leasing, property and asset management, development, construction, build-to-suit, and other tenant-related services.



For How Long DRE will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



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