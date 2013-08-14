Stocks on Trader's Radar: NewLead Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:NEWL), Star Scientific, Inc.(NASDAQ:STSI), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX), People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: NewLead Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:NEWL), Star Scientific, Inc.(NASDAQ:STSI), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX), People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)



NewLead Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:NEWL) opened its shares at the price of $0.13 for the day. Its closing price was $0.130 after losing -3.70% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.15 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.31 million shares. The beta of NEWL stands at1.73.



NewLead Holdings Ltd. (NewLead) is an international shipping company engaged in the transportation of refined products, such as gasoline and jet fuel, and dry bulk goods, such as iron ore, coal and grain.



Has NEWL Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up?Find Out Here



Star Scientific, Inc.(NASDAQ:STSI) percentage change surged +7.92% to close at $2.18 with the total traded volume of 2.15 million shares, and average volume of 930,453.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.15 - $4.52, while its day lowest price was $2.01 and it hit its day highest price at $2.22.



Star Scientific, Inc. (Star Scientific) is engaged in the manufacturing and production of dietary supplements.



Why Should Investors Buy STSI After The Recent Gain?Just Go Here and Find Out



Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) started its trading session with the price of $15.53 and closed at $15.36 by scoring -1.41%. MDRX’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.14 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.94 million shares. The beta of MDRX stands at 0.94. Day range of the stock was $15.14 -$15.61.



Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (Allscripts) is a provider of clinical, financial, connectivity and information solutions and related professional services to hospitals, physicians and post-acute organizations.



Will MDRX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) ended its day with the gain of +0.13% and closed at the price of $14.94 after opening at $15.02. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.05 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 3.86 million shares.



People’s United Financial, Inc. (People’s United Financial) is a savings and loan holding company.



Why Should Investors Buy PBCT After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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