Stocks on Trader's Radar - OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS), Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY), Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PVCT), Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCMKTS:ACTC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS), Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY), Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PVCT), Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCMKTS:ACTC).



OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS) ended higher +2.42% and complete the day at $0.258. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 5.60 million. After opening at $0.25, the stock hit as high as $0.27. However, it traded between $0.18 and $0.49 over the last twelve months.



OncoSec Medical Incorporated designs, develops, and commercializes novel cancer therapeutic products in the United States. Its products combine proprietary electroporation delivery technology with a chemotherapeutic or novel DNA-based immunotherapeutics, known as OMS ElectroOncology.



For How Long ONCS will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY) closed yesterday at $9.28, a -0.22% decrease. Around 616,903 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 911,522 shares. The company is now valued at around $110.08 billion.



OAO Gazprom, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It produces crude oil and gas condensate. The company also engages in the storage, transportation, and sale of gas; and processing of oil, gas condensate, and other hydrocarbons, as well as sale of refined products. In addition, it is involved in the generation and sale of electric and heat energy.



Has OGZPY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PVCT) moved +13.71 percent higher at $0.950 and traded between $0.87 and $0.95 after opening the day at $0.88. Its performance over the last five days remained 43.86%, which stands at 43.86% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 69.55%.



Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications.



For How Long PVCT Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCMKTS:ACTC) shares rose, gaining +3.46 percent to close at $0.0628. The stock is up around 12.75% this year and -23.41% for the last 12 months. Around 7.69 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 9.95 million shares.



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of human embryonic and adult stem cell technology in the field of regenerative medicine.



Why Should Investors Buy ACTC After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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