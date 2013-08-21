Stocks on Trader's Radar - Santarus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTS), Ciena Corporation (NASDAQ:CIEN), CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME), Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Santarus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTS), Ciena Corporation (NASDAQ:CIEN), CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME), Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)



Santarus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTS) increased 0.89% and closed at $24.86 on a traded volume of 2.10 million shares, in comparison to 1.68 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over 124.41%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.65 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 66.37 million. Santarus, Inc. (Santarus) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing products that address the needs of patients treated by physician specialists.



What was the Moving Force behind SNTS On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on SNTS



Ciena Corporation (NASDAQ:CIEN) soared 0.43% and closed at $20.84 on a traded volume of 2.09million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.13 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 30.49%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $20.63 and $21.08. Ciena Corporation (Ciena) is a provider of communications networking equipment, software and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation and management of voice, video and data traffic. The Company’s packet-optical transport, packet-optical switching and carrier Ethernet service delivery products are used, individually or as part of an integrated solution



For How Long CIEN will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) jumped up 0.12% and closed at $72.39. So far in three months, the stock is up 10.93%. The 52-week range for the stock is $49.79 and $79.45 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $72.68. Its introductory price for the day was $72.35, with the overall traded volume of 2.07 million shares. CME Group Inc. (CME Group) offers a range of global products across all asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, metals, weather and real estate. The Company’s products include both exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives.



For How Long CME Gloss will Attract Investors?Find out via this report



Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX), after opening its shares at the price of $38.91, jumped up +1.16% to close at $39.22 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 2.03 million shares, in comparison to 3.89 million shares of average trading volume.

The 52-week range for the stock is $24.90 and $47.82 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $39.38. Its introductory price for the day was $38.91. Seagate Technology plc (Seagate) is the provider of electronic data storage products. The Company’s principal products are hard disk drives, commonly referred to as disk drives, hard drives or HDDs.



Will STX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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