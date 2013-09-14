Stocks on Trader's Radar - Terex Corporation(NYSE:TEX), Archer Daniels Midland Company(NYSE:ADM), iShares MSCI Poland Investable ETF(NYSEARCA:EPOL),Ultra Petroleum Corp.(NYSE:UPL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Terex Corporation(NYSE:TEX), Archer Daniels Midland Company(NYSE:ADM), iShares MSCI Poland Investable ETF(NYSEARCA:EPOL),Ultra Petroleum Corp.(NYSE:UPL).



Terex Corporation(NYSE:TEX) ended higher +2.24% and complete the day at $31.95. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.06 million. After opening at $31.30, the stock hit as high as $32.03. However, it traded between $20.41 and $37.12 over the last twelve months.



Terex Corporation operates as an equipment manufacturer of specialized machinery products. Its Aerial Work Platforms segment designs, manufactures, refurbishes, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, telehandlers, light towers, bridge inspection equipment, and utility equipment, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands.



For How Long TEX will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Archer Daniels Midland Company(NYSE:ADM) closed yesterday at $36.22, a +0.64% increase. Around 2.11 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 3.78 million shares. The company is now valued at around $23.88 billion.



Archer-Daniels-Midland Company manufactures and sells protein meal, vegetable oil, corn sweeteners, flour, biodiesel, ethanol, and other value-added food and feed ingredients; and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities



For How Long ADM Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



iShares MSCI Poland Investable ETF(NYSEARCA:EPOL) moved -0.21 percent lower at $28.00 and traded between $27.77 and $28.21 after opening the day at $28.15. Its performance over the last five days remained 8.57%, which stands at -1.58% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -5.47%.



iShares MSCI Poland Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Poland Capped Investable Market Index Fund, (the Fund) is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Poland IMI 25/50 Index (the Index).



Why Should Investors Buy EPOL After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Ultra Petroleum Corp.(NYSE:UPL) shares fall, losing -0.34 percent to close at $20.63. The stock is up around 13.79% this year and -2% for the last 12 months. Around 2.04 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 3.14 million shares.



Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the United States.



Will UPL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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