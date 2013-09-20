Stocks Roundup: 22nd Century Group Inc (OTCBB:XXII,) SPROTT RESOURCE CP (OTCMKTS:SCPZF), CARREFOUR S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRRFY), mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: 22nd Century Group Inc (OTCBB:XXII,) SPROTT RESOURCE CP (OTCMKTS:SCPZF), CARREFOUR S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRRFY), mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL).



22nd Century Group Inc (OTCBB:XXII) opened its last trade at the price of $1.25. Its closing price was $1.28 after gaining 4.92% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 262.075 shares, while its average trading volume remained 166.429 shares. The beta of this stock stands at -0.01.



22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction and smoking cessation products produced from modifying the nicotine content in tobacco plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding.



Will XXII Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



SPROTT RESOURCE CP (OTCMKTS:SCPZF) percentage change surged 1.85% to close at $2.87 with the total traded volume of 71.424 shares. That activity was less than average volume of 206.212 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $2.60 - $4.77, while its day lowest price was $2.73. The share price hit the day highest price of $2.90.



Sprott Resource Corp., through its subsidiaries, invests and operates in oil and gas, energy, agriculture and agricultural nutrient projects, precious metals, and other natural resources.



Will SCPZF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



CARREFOUR S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) traded on volume of 122.576 shares in the last session against average volume of 131.246 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $6.87 and closed at $6.87 by scoring -0.87% decreased. In the last three months the stock was up 20.1% while its 52 week range of the stock was $3.95 - $6.95.



Carrefour SA operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hyper cash stores worldwide.



Will CRRFY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) closed at $0.0015 by scoring 25.00%. The stock traded with total volume of 25.75 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 13.88 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 4.31.



mPhase Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, develops power cells and related products through the use of microfluidics, microelectromechanical systems, and nano-technology.



Will XDSL Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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