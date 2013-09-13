Stocks Roundup: ADB INTL GROUP INC. (OTCMKTS: ADBI), SK3 Group Inc (OTCMKTS: SKTO), FIRST TITAN CORP (OTCBB: FTTN), GASFRAC ENERGY SVCS (OTCMKTS: GSFVF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ADB INTL GROUP INC. (OTCMKTS: ADBI), SK3 Group Inc (OTCMKTS: SKTO), FIRST TITAN CORP (OTCBB: FTTN), GASFRAC ENERGY SVCS (OTCMKTS: GSFVF).



ADB INTL GROUP INC. (OTCMKTS: ADBI) decreased -31.43% and closed at $0.0240 on a traded volume of 934.230 shares, in comparison to 271.548 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -52%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million.



Will ADBI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ADB International Group, Inc. operates as a holding company that invests in strategic global corporate acquisitions in green energy industries, emerging technologies, financial and business services, and other growing markets.



SK3 Group Inc (OTCMKTS: SKTO) plunged -3.75% and closed at $0.0077 on a traded volume of 4.96 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 4.97 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -50.64%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.01 and $0.01.



Will SKTO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



SK3 Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a range of healthcare services in the United States. The company provides hospice care services to individuals diagnosed with life-limiting illness and prefer to decline aggressive treatment.



FIRST TITAN CORP (OTCBB: FTTN) dropped-1.01% and closed at $0.980. So far in three months, the stock is up 81.48%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.29 and $7.50 and during the previous trading session it marked $1.04 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $0.95 and the overall traded volume that day was 139.930 shares.



Will FTTN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



First Titan Corp., through its subsidiary, First Titan Energy, LLC, engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas resources worldwide.



GASFRAC ENERGY SVCS (OTCMKTS: GSFVF) after opening its shares at the price of $1.71 jumped 3.28% to close the day at $1.76. The stock ended on a traded volume of 48.485 shares, in comparison to 47.022 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $1.23 and $2.86 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $1.76.



Will GSFVF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Gasfrac Energy Services Inc., an oil and gas service company provides liquid petroleum gas fracturing services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States.



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