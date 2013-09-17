Stocks Roundup: AgFeed Industries Inc (OTCMKTS: FEEDQ), Kimberly-Clark De Mexico SAB De CV (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KCDMY), Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS: NPHC), DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS: DBOEY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: AgFeed Industries Inc (OTCMKTS: FEEDQ), Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KCDMY), Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS: NPHC), DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS: DBOEY).



AgFeed Industries Inc (OTCMKTS: FEEDQ) increased 40.00% and closed at $0.210 on a traded volume of 1.26 million shares, in comparison to 167.336 shares of average trading volume. So far six month, the stock is up over 30.43%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $13.43 Million and its total outstanding shares are 63.94 million



Will FEEDQ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



AgFeed Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in animal nutrition and commercial hog producing businesses in the People’s Republic of China.



Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KCDMY) showed no change, closed at $14.40 on a traded volume of 205.600 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 31.485 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -12.52%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $14.40 and $14.60.



Can Investors Bet on KCDMY after this News update? Find Out Here



Kimberly-Clark de México, S.A.B. de C.V. manufactures and markets paper-based products for consumers in Mexico and internationally.



Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS: NPHC) dropped -6.25% and closed at $0.0150. So far in three months, the stock is up 78.57%. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $0.01 and the overall traded volume that day was 3.81 million shares.



Will NPHC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Nutra Pharma Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the acquisition, licensing, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies for the management of neurological disorders, cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases.



DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS: DBOEY) after opening its shares at the price of $7.22 jumped 1.26% to close the day at $7.22. The stock ended on a traded volume of 46.760 shares, in comparison to 93.324 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $5.18 and $7.50 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $7.29.



Will DBOEY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its activities cover securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement, and custody services; and electronic infrastructure and market information.



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/