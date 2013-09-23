Stocks Roundup: AgFeed Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:FEEDQ), Wellness Center USA Inc (OTCMKTS:WCUI), diaDexus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDXS), SK3 Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SKTO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: AgFeed Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:FEEDQ), Wellness Center USA Inc (OTCMKTS:WCUI), diaDexus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDXS), SK3 Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SKTO).



AgFeed Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:FEEDQ) opened its last trade at the price of $0.25. Its closing price was $0.290 after gaining 7.41% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.23 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 315.854 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 3.53.



AgFeed Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in animal nutrition and commercial hog producing businesses in the People’s Republic of China.



Will FEEDQ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Wellness Center USA Inc (OTCMKTS:WCUI) percentage change plunged -9.84% to close at $1.10 with the total traded volume of 84.553 shares. That activity was more than average volume of 45.678 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.21 - $1.42, while its day lowest price was $1.04. The share price hit the day highest price of $1.22.



Wellness Center USA, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the manufacture, distribution, and marketing of sports and nutrition supplements.



Will WCUI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



diaDexus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDXS) traded on volume of 145.200 shares in the last session against average volume of 221.027 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $1.58 and closed at $1.62 by scoring 2.53%.In the last three months the stock was up 113.16% while its 52 week range of the stock was $0.28 - $1.65.



diaDexus, Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary cardiovascular diagnostic products addressing needs in cardiovascular disease.



Will DDXS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



SK3 Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SKTO) started its last trading session with the price of $0.01 and closed at $0.0056 by scoring -9.68 The stock traded with total volume of 3.87 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 5.58 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 20.19. Day range for the stock was $0.01 and $0.01.



SK3 Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a range of healthcare services in the United States. The company provides hospice care services to individuals diagnosed with life-limiting illness and prefer to decline aggressive treatment.



Will SKTO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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