Stocks Roundup: ArcelorMittal (ADR) (NYSE:MT), E Commerce China Dangdang Inc (ADR) (NYSE:DANG), US Airways Group Inc (NYSE:LCC), Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ArcelorMittal (ADR) (NYSE:MT), E Commerce China Dangdang Inc (ADR) (NYSE:DANG), US Airways Group Inc (NYSE:LCC), Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM).



ArcelorMittal (ADR) (NYSE:MT) opened its last trade at the price of $13.77. Its closing price was $13.82 after losing -1.64% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 4.41 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 5.17 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 2.24. ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel and mining company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Flat Carbon Americas; Flat Carbon Europe; Long Carbon Americas and Europe; Asia, Africa, and CIS; Distribution Solutions; and Mining.



Will MT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



E Commerce China Dangdang Inc (ADR) (NYSE:DANG) percentage change surged 5.10% to close at $10.93 with the total traded volume of 4.30 million shares while its average volume of 2.87 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $3.68 - $12.00, while its day lowest price was $10.05. The share price hit the day highest price of $10.95. E-Commerce China Dangdang Inc. operates as a business-to-consumer e-commerce company in the People’s Republic of China. It primarily engages in the sale of books, audio-visual products, periodicals, and electronic publications through its Website, dangdang.com.



Will DANG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



US Airways Group Inc (NYSE:LCC) traded on volume of 4.24 million shares in the last session against average volume of 5.11 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $19.09 and closed at $19.08 by scoring -2.00%. In the last three months the stock was up 16.98% while its 52 week range of the stock was $10.15 - $19.70. US Airways Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation for passengers and cargo. It offers scheduled passenger service on approximately 3,100 flights daily to 198 communities in the United States.



Will LCC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) started its last trading session with the price of $3.05 and closed at $3.05 showed no change. The stock traded with total volume of 4.22 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 6.21 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.17. Day range for the stock was $3.04 and $3.06. Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities, and various other asset classes.



Is CIM a Solid Investment at These Levels? Find Out Here



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